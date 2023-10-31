Firefighters have broadly been able to halt the progress of seven fires that remain at a Watch and Act level around Tenterfield.
Following earlier reports by the ABC, the RFS confirmed four volunteer fire fighters were involved in a truck rollover while defending properties in Jennings, but all have come through uninjured.
"For that rollover there were four crew involved, three were transported to Tenterfield Hospital for observation overnight, but they've since been released," An RFS spokesperson said.
RFS is now providing support to those crew members, but the spokesperson said fellow volunteers were relieved that the volunteers onboard the truck were unharmed.
Queensland Emergency Services have reported the loss of homes in the nearby Wallangarra.
The RFS spokesperson said there were "unconfirmed reports" of property losses in Jennings and in the surrounding fires, but they could not be confirmed until conditions ease and assessment crews can access the firegrounds.
"We only have unconfirmed reports at this stage - hopefully as conditions ease we'll be able to get ground crews and evaluation teams into those areas to really assess the impact," the spokesperson said.
A wind shift was expected around 9pm on October 31 that fire crews predicted would blow fire fronts back on themselves and fire conditions have eased overnight.
"What we really saw last night was a southerly change and that did see an increase in the northern flanks late into the night - which maintained those emergency warning levels into the night," the spokesperson said.
"However, today that does a bring a slight easing of conditions.
"It still will be challenging, we're trying to take advantage of the milder conditions this morning, but the forecast is still for a high fire danger day and that activity will pick up again by this afternoon."
The spokesperson said a forecast of cooler conditions and potential rain later in the week was a boon and the RFS was aiming to rally its efforts through the next few days before conditions heat up again next week.
"We'll be trying to bolster resources into the area in the next few days ahead of the next warm period moving into next week," the spokesperson said.
The New England Highway is now closed in both directions between Bruxner Way/Old Ballandean Road at Tenterfield and the Queensland border
The New England Highway is closed in both directions between Clifton Street at Tenterfield and Torrington Road at Deepwater
The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions between Bellevue Road at Tenterfield and Tabulam Road at Tabulam
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas.
Motorists already in the area are advised to follow directions of emergency services and exercise extreme caution.
In addition to state-managed roads, some local roads managed by councils are also affected.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Firefighters said that two fires on Frost Road and Sawyers creek had merged near the Bruxner Highway and homes have possibly been hit.
Around 16,000 hectares of bush and grassland are reported to have been burned through in Tuesday's fires.
Temperatures should ease with a top of 21 predicted for Tenterfield, while a moderate wind has shifted to an easterly, which should continue to push fire fronts back in on themselves and assist containment efforts by firefighters.
Tenterfield TAFE is closed for November 1, while both the Primary School and High School have indicated they will be open with limited supervision and class merges.
Some bus services will not be operating due to the road closures.
Evacuation centres remain open at the Tenterfield Showground and at the Tabulam Memorial Hall. Animals are welcome and the Tenterfield Show Society is reporting it can provide shelter, water and meals for anyone displaced.
The fire has impacted on homes and properties in the Woodside area, east of Woodside Rd in the vicinity of Log Hut Creek.
The fire has impacted on homes in the Sunnyside area, either side of the Bruxner Highway and west of the New England Highway, and also crossed Roos Rd to the east.
Firefighters worked through the night to protect properties and strengthen containment options.
A southeasterly wind change has impacted the fireground, resulting in easing conditions.
If you are in the areas of Woodside or Sunnyside, west of the New England Highway, stay alert and monitor your surroundings. Take the advice of firefighters on the ground.
A bush fire is burning in the vicinity of Scrub Rd and Billirimba Rd, 4km southeast of Tenterfield
The fire has burnt more than 1100 hectares and is out of control.
The fire is burning to the north into forested area, towards the Bruxner Highway.
The fire is burning near homes and properties in the vicinity of Billirimba Rd and Kochs Rd, east of Tenterfield and south of the Bruxner Highway.
Firefighters continue working to protect properties in the area.
A southeasterly wind change has impacted the fireground and conditions have eased.
If you are in the area of Kochs Rd, east of Tenterfield and south of the Bruxner Highway, monitor conditions, and know what you will do if the fire threatens.
The fires are burning in inaccessible terrain in the area of Benders Creek and Branch Creek.
Yesterday, the fire crossed the New England Hwy and burnt towards Snakes Valley Rd.
A south easterly wind change impacted the fireground overnight, which resulted in easing conditions.
People along the New England Hwy, south of Tenterfield, in the vicinity of Bluff River, Bungulla, Benders Creek and Branch Creek, should stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
Fire conditions are easing under easterly winds and lower temperatures. Milder conditions are expected to continue over coming days.
Despite easing conditions, continue to monitor conditions and stay up to date in case the situation changes. Know what you will do if the situation changes.
New England Hwy is closed in both directions between Bruxner Hwy and the QLD border.
Bruxner Hwy closed between Bellvue Rd and Tabulam Rd.
Road closures will remain in place while crews assess the condition of the roads and check for dangerous trees. There may still be active firegrounds in the area surrounding the roads.
Watch out for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
Firefighters are on scene and working to protect properties in the area.
The fire has moved east and has crossed Plains Station Rd and the Clarence River towards Pagans Flat Rd. The fire has also moved south along Plains Station Rd and has crossed Cyril Smith Circuit.
Crews have been working overnight to protect isolated properties east of the Clarence River.
Bruxner Hwy closed between Bellevue Rd and Tabulam Rd.
Road closures will remain in place while crews assess the condition of the roads and check for dangerous trees.
Despite easing conditions, continue to monitor conditions and stay up to date in case the situation changes. Know what you will do if the situation changes.
SES 132 500
RFS Bushfire Information Line 1800 679 737
Triple zero 000
Service NSW 13 77 88
