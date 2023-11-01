Four fires have been downgraded to advice level surrounding Tenterfield, while the Rural Fire Service has also updated mapping of the affected areas.
Despite a cool change and beneficial winds aiding containment efforts by firefighters, there are still three out of control bushfires burning at a Watch and Act level as of 4pm on Wednesday.
Mapping has been updated of the impacted areas by the Sawyers Creek and Frost Road fires west of Tenterfield.
It is still estimated they have burned through almost 7000 hectares between them though and properties are still at risk of burned trees which may fall, or ember attack.
Road closures will remain in place while crews assess the condition of the roads and check for dangerous trees. Roads may close at short notice. For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW.
The New England Highway is closed between Bruxner Way and the Queensland border.
The Bruxner Way is closed between the New England Highway and Back Creek Road.
Woodside Road is closed between Bruxner Way and Pyes Creek Road.
If you are in the areas of Woodside or Sunnyside, west of the New England Highway, continue to monitor conditions and stay up to date. Take the advice of firefighters on the ground.
Fire has moved east from Sawyers Gully Road towards Tenterfield, and northeast towards Jennings. The fire is currently south of Tarban Village.
The fire has also crossed Bruxner Way to the south.
The fire is not contained and fire fighters and water bombing helicopters are working to slow the spread.
Fire conditions today are easing under easterly winds and lower temperatures. Milder conditions are expected to continue over coming days.
The Benders Creek fire, which is burning in inacessible bushland south of Tenterfield has quickly become one of the largest single fires in the region, having burned more than 8000 hectares at 3.45pm on Wednesday. By 4pm it had been downgraded to Advice level.
The fire crossed the New England Hwy and merged with fires at Bluff River, Branch Creek, Snake Valley Road and Dry Creek and continues to burn south of Tenterfield.
Meanwhile, the Scrub Road fire is burning in a northerly direction toward the Bruxner Highway on the southeast of Tenterfield.
The fire is burning near homes and properties in the vicinity of Billirimba Rd and Kochs Rd, east of Tenterfield and south of the Bruxner Hwy.
The RFS said fire crews are working to defend properties in the area.
The Tabulam fire has been downgraded to Advice level after burning through more than 1100 hectares with fire crews working overnight to defend properties.
The Christies fire, which impacted Jennings has also burned grassland south of Jennings and the New England Highway remains closed.
Ember attacks remain a concern for those who stayed to defend their properties and those who did not have enough time to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents who can attend are invited to a community meeting held by the RFS tonight, Wednesday, November 1 at 6pm at the Memorial Hall on Molesworth Street, Tenterfield.
For property owners, fodder is available through the Tenterfield Local Land Services, call 1800 814 647.
