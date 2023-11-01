Tenterfield Star
Nearly 24,000 hectares burned by bushfires near Tenterfield in NSW Northeast

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
November 1 2023 - 3:57pm
Around 24,000 hectares of grass and bushland has been burned surrounding Tenterfield, but fire conditions are easing at 4pm on Wednesday. File photo.
Four fires have been downgraded to advice level surrounding Tenterfield, while the Rural Fire Service has also updated mapping of the affected areas.

