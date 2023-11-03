But it is well worth the $20 annual fee. President Libby Smith says garden tours are usually held monthly from March, since it is too hot in summer. Members are touring the Tellaraga gardens, a property west of Moree, on November 11. This is an old, established garden on a cotton farm, featuring shrubs, lawn and agapanthus. Phone Libby on 0428 546 120 to join the club or for more information.

