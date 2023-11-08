WATER tanks, troughs, steel posts and barbed wire have been donated to Tenterfield Common, allowing trustees to turn three more paddocks over to injured livestock.
Common president Paul Carpenter said the donations showed how the community could quickly pull together, particularly after disasters such as the recent bushfires.
"The committee is overwhelmed by this act of generosity," Mr Carpenter said.
Water storage company Rapid Plas donated the tanks, Cec Fox from Rural Steel Supplies gave the steel posts and barbed wire while Tracey and Darren Butler from DTB Fabrications donated the steel strainer posts.
Mr Carpenter said the tanks and troughs had already been installed in the eastern part of the common, established in the 1800s for the people of Tenterfield.
"The six troughs and two tanks already have water in them, so when farmers have injured livestock and they need to hold them somewhere we can put them in these paddocks, knowing there is water and feed," Mr Carpenter said.
Rapidplas were immediately onboard with assistance after being contacted by Brian Grogan as were Cec Fox and the Butler family after being contacted by Mr Carpenter.
Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said the trust was terribly grateful for the rapid response and support of community organisations to help fire impacted Tenterfield farmers and livestock.
"These additional holding yards on Billirimba Road will maintain separation of stock in emergency animal welfare situations," Mayor Petrie said.
On Friday, November 3, the NSW Government trucked in an initial 200 tonnes of emergency feed to Tenterfield so farmers impacted by the local fires can access feed.
Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty said the government had received 58 requests for assistance, including 51 requests for fodder, five for emergency stock water and two for animal assessment.
Landholders must register their requests for emergency fodder by contacting the Agricultural and Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647 to access support.
