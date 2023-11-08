Tenterfield Star
Water tanks, troughs donated to help farmers dealing with injured livestock

By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 8 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:02am
From left Tenterfield deputy mayor John Macnish, Common Trust president Paul Carpenter, Brian Grogan, Mayor Bronwyn Petrie, Rapidplas' Wayne Doyle, Rapidplas' Mark McKean, Geoff Kraut, Helen Crotty, Brian Berridge (partially obscured) and Kevin Crotty.
WATER tanks, troughs, steel posts and barbed wire have been donated to Tenterfield Common, allowing trustees to turn three more paddocks over to injured livestock.

