The RFS confirmed on Wednesday that seven fires that reached emergency warning level in the Tenterfield Shire have destroyed homes.
Four homes and 21 outbuildings have been confirmed lost to the blazes, which also tore through almost 43,000 hectares of grass and bushland last week.
Queensland emergency services also reported that four homes were lost just across the border in Wallagarra to the Christies fire, which has also burned the most land of any of the blazes across the northeast.
"Rain has had a significant impact on firegrounds over recent days, with almost all active fire extinguished," a spokesperson for the RFS said. "And all fires burning across the Tenterfield LGA are now under control."
Despite the reprieve, fire fighters are remaining vigilant with inter-state strike crews operating within each of the fire grounds to quell hotspots
"Aircraft have been flying the fire perimeters to determine the exact location of burning and smouldering materials which will then be attended to by ground crews," the spokesperson said.
Other reporting has already shown the value of the Tenterfield aerodrome as a base of operations, which continues to be a hive of activity during containment works.
"This work is vital in making sure the fire stays within identified containment lines, particularly when we are likely to see elevated fire dangers in to and across the weekend," the spokesperson said.
Assessment crews have been able to get boots on the ground and confirmed a number of homes and other buildings were lost.
"Four houses and 21 outbuildings have been destroyed across the Tenterfield LGA," the spokesperson said.
Many, many other properties were saved including historic buildings as fire fighters worked through all hours of last week to limit the fires.
While there is no active fire the danger is not over as conditions warm up again towards the end of the week.
"Residents should continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground."
