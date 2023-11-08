Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Homes destroyed in Tenterfield LGA bushfires 2023

November 8 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 43,000 hectares of grass and bushland has been burned through in the Tenterfield LGA, while four homes and 21 outbuildings have been confirmed lost. File photo
Almost 43,000 hectares of grass and bushland has been burned through in the Tenterfield LGA, while four homes and 21 outbuildings have been confirmed lost. File photo

The RFS confirmed on Wednesday that seven fires that reached emergency warning level in the Tenterfield Shire have destroyed homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.