Hundreds gathered at the Tenterfield Showgrounds on Monday for a community recovery day to thank Rural Fire Service volunteers for their efforts.
Lions Club committee member Kim Rhodes said people from town took the chance to thank firies and access resources on the day.
"There was art and games for the kids and there was counselling services and food," Ms Rhodes said.
"It was just to bring the community back together and unite the services with the families who were affected.
"Counsellors and services were here talking to people to see what people need and required."
She said a few farmers made the trek into town to take part in a barbecue dinner on Monday night, but many were still tending to their livestock and working to mend fences that had been burned.
"There were a few farmers that came for dinner that night - the farmers aren't in that recovery mode yet," Ms Rhodes said.
She said water bombing choppers had been ever-present in the skies around Tenterfield for the worst of the fires and the day was a reassurance, particularly for kids who might have been traumatised.
"It was just good to try and let them know that everyone is safe."
The community also rallied behind Hannah Gulliver, who was severely burned after fleeing the fires travelling south from Stanthorpe.
"She was trying to pass a truck when it's canopy caught fire and her windows were blown out and she was badly burnt," Ms Rhodes said.
"The community is banding together to try and help her recovery."
If you'd like to donate to her recovery there is a gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/hannah-gulliver.
Ms Rhodes said people had also been donating items for Ms Gulliver's recovery, which they hoped would make life a bit easier for her when she can return home from hospital.
Ms Rhodes said there was a somber mood, but the day reflected the town's resilience and unity.
"I just think Tenterfield is a very strong and resilient community and the clubs and the people in the town and the stock agents working out where fodder needs to go - it's just been a continuous stream of community groups working together to get the best for our people."
