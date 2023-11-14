Tenterfield Star
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield community unity following bushfire devastation, 2023

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
November 15 2023 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trish Binge, Neville Kirk senior and junior, Emily McCarthy, Alliarna Torres and Caroline Kirk.
Trish Binge, Neville Kirk senior and junior, Emily McCarthy, Alliarna Torres and Caroline Kirk.

Hundreds gathered at the Tenterfield Showgrounds on Monday for a community recovery day to thank Rural Fire Service volunteers for their efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.