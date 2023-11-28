Tenterfield Star
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Tenterfield Council to enlist volunteers to run Sir Henry Parkes museum, theatre

By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 28 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:47pm
From left Tenterfield Cr Kim Rhodes, Mayor Bronwyn Petrie and Cr Peter Murphy. They are calling for volunteers to run the museum, theatre and cinema.
VOLUNTEERS are being sought to operate Tenterfield museum and cafe after an 11th hour reprieve for the attractions in the School of Arts building.

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

