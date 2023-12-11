Council goes into bat for flying fox solution

THIRTY-METRE buffer zones could be built to protect residents from invading flying foxes, after the bats bombarded the town last year.
Up to 15,000 flying foxes were recorded along Naas Street and Millbrook Park at the height of the invasion, forcing Tenterfield Council to act.
Public meetings were held, with many residents calling on council officers to help disperse the bats, or "nudge" them along.
Flying foxes are noisy, disruptive of the environment and are a health risk if they bite a human.
They carry the lyssavirus, often fatal to people who have been bitten or scratched by an infected bat.
But the flying foxes are a threatened species and as such, are also protected.
According to the NSW Department of Environment, their numbers have rapidly and sharply declined in recent years.
The animals chose to make parts of Tenterfield their home following the 2019 summer bushfires, creating a dilemma for Council.
So earlier this year, an ecologist was sought for recommendations on how to control any future colonies, or camps of flying foxes in and around the town.
A 100-page report on the matter was presented to councillors at their November meeting.
The report effectively ruled out "nudging" the flying foxes or dispersing their camps.
"Dispersal could have substantial animal welfare issues, given that the [Naas Street] camp was used as a breeding camp in 2023, with females arriving in October," the report said.
Similarly, activities to prod, or nudge the bats along to other areas was ruled out, since such action could harm the threatened species.
Instead, the state's biodiversity officer, Dimitri Young, recommended establishing buffer zones of 30m between homes and bat camps.
This would involve trimming or removing whole canopy trees, preventing flying foxes roosting there.
While such a move was ruled out by residents at the public meetings, Mr Young said such action would still be of benefit to residents.
He also recommended revegetating the corridor of Tenterfield Creek to the east and north-east of Millbrook Park.
Revegetating these sections would detract bats from roosting in nearby gardens, where they caused emotional stress to residents, as well as severe levels of excrement, noise and smell.
Councillors are now mulling Mr Young's report and are expected to publish a final plan in the New Year.
Meanwhile, the problem seems to have abated, with populations of less than 2000 bats recorded earlier this year.
