Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Unsatisfactory | Chief sounds warning over council finances

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield's interim chief executive Glenn Wilcox says more action needs to be taken to ensure Council doesn't slip further into the red.
Tenterfield's interim chief executive Glenn Wilcox says more action needs to be taken to ensure Council doesn't slip further into the red.

DELAYS in being reimbursed for emergency repairs have contributed to Tenterfield's "unsatisfactory" financial position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help