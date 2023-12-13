Santa parks his sleigh in Bruxner Park for annual carnival

CHRISTMAS choristers, dancers and "Santa's little helpers" will all offer festive cheer at this year's Lions and Rotary Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 14.
The annual event will be held in Bruxner Park from 5pm to 8pm.
"It's going to be a fun night and there's a great line up of entertainment," Tenterfield Chamber secretary Tim Cunningham said.
Chamber members help out with the night, which culminates with prizes for Best Window Display and Spot the Elf competitions.
First up on the night is pupils from St Joseph's Primary School singing Christmas carols.
This will be followed by Tenterfield Junior Choir then performances from The Cats Rockets and line dancers.
But the centrepiece of the night is naming the winner of the Spot the Elf competition.
Mr Cunningham said naming the winner was a much anticipated climax to the fun contest.
Participating shops hide elves on their shelves and among goods.
Sharp-eyed shoppers who spot an elf must take a photo and send it to the Chamber to be in the winning for one of five, $100 shopping vouchers.
"There's also prizes for the Best Dressed Shop, with this year's main street is looking particularly colourful and festive," Mr Cunningham said.
Sherelle Fashions, in Rouse Street, has featured golden baubles, Christmas lights and a snowman in their shop window.
St Vincent St Paul Society's window has a miniature nativity scene, while Matilda Made Leather features a bush Christmas theme.
The winner of the window display wins a $500 shopping voucher.
Christmas Carnivals have been held in Bruxner Park for at least 30 years.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Westpac Helicopter Rescue team.
