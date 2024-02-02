Tenterfield Star
Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome recognised for contributions to community

By Finn Coleman
Updated February 2 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Angel Flight pilot and Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome group president Rob Evans (right) was proud of the group receiving the Emergency Services Volunteer Group of the Year award.
During the bushfires in October and November 2023, the Tenterfield Aerodrome was used by NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) aircrafts, making a significant difference to firefighting efforts.

