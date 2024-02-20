'We are Pitt Street Farmers': Couple's life running a farm in Wallangarra

A couple from Brisbane are chronicling their lives as "The Pitt Street Farmers", sharing their journey as owners of a regional hobby farm.
Husband and wife duo, David Scott and Charmaine Seymour purchased a small 42-acre farm at Wallangarra in 2021.
They have been running the farm, which is home to 16 head of cattle, and have recently decided to start up a YouTube channel to show the progress of the farm and their development as farmers.
Mr Scott said they really are the definition of Pitt Street Farmers - someone who owns a country property, but lives and works in the city - with the neighbours even calling them that.
"I suppose you can call us professionals," said Mr Scott. "Charmaine is a company secretary for a transport company in Brisbane, and I'm an export control manager, a freelance consultant for the Department of Defence.
"During the COVID-19 lockdowns we were based in the Gold Coast and Brisbane, and we purchased the farm just as a getaway.
"It was something to get out us of Brisbane and to get away from the Gold Coast. Take the kids out and connect with that country life."
He grew up around cattle and horses and it was always something he wanted to return to, but for Ms Seymour it was a different situation.
"I have no background in farming whatsoever. This is all extremely new for me," she said.
"I'm learning from Dave and learning from the mistakes we make and learning from others that we watch on YouTube."
The pair decided to set up their YouTube channel, The Pitt Street Farmers, to catalogue the events on the farm.
"We thought it would be a nice way to be able to document and share what we've done and hopefully one day we'll look back at ourselves, and others look, at how much we've learned and look how far we've come," said Ms Seymour.
Mr Scott said in Wallangarra it is difficult to enlist the services of tradesmen and contractors with work around the farm, leaving most of it to the couple.
"The mistakes, there are plenty and ... as we've fone the work on the farm we're thinking we should be filming this," he said.
"This is gold, some of the stuff we've done and just the ridiculous mistakes of broken ribs, broken arms, I've had a knee operation, my back, all the copious amounts of cuts and doctor's appointments and hospital appointments as a result of farm life.
"Our friends are all corporates and live in Sydney and Brisbane, and they look at what we're doing and think we're crazy. We want to try and document how difficult farming life is.
"We are Pitt Street Farmers ... we've just rocked up and said 'let's give it a red hot go'. We don't know what we're doing, but with YouTube and Google search, we'll give it a go."
Mr Scott added that the process has been eye-opening for both of them and though frustrating at times, they agreed it has been enjoyable and that they're in it for the journey more than anything.
"It really is a lifestyle that we've bought into," he said. "We're not making money. It won't make money."
Running the farm is only part time at the moment, with the pair still working their day jobs in the cities. Although they may expand in the future to include more animals, the pair are happy visiting every week or two for the time being.
Whilst they may not be Mr Beast, The Pitt Street Farmers has already had some encouragement and is slowly growing.
"It's just a bit of fun for us," said Mr Scott. "We're going to document our shenanigans on the farm and hopefully people enjoy it.
"We've got a couple of storylines lined up for future videos ... that will hopefully get engagement from not just the locals, but further afield.
Ms Seymour reiterated that the farm and YouTube is something they enjoy doing.
"We have a lot of respect for people who are in the industry. By getting our hands stuck in, we can see how difficult it is for them and we just wish more people knew about it," she said.
To join David and Charmaine on their farming journey visit The Pitt Street Farmers Youtube channel.
