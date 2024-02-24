Teenager dies in hospital after crash

Tragically, a 17-year-old from Tenterfield has died in hospital on Friday afternoon.
The boy was airlifted to hospital after his Holden Barina collided with a truck north of town on Wednesday afternoon, February 21.
The teenager had been taken to Tenterfield Hospital before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
Police were told the car and truck had collided at the intersection of Old Ballandean Road and the New England Highway and the car subsequently rolled.
The driver of the truck - a 63-year-old man - was not injured and was taken to Tenterfield Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to New England Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tenterfield Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
