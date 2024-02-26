Swimming club honours season's top performers

Tenterfield Swimming Club held their club championships and annual presentation on Saturday.
Club president Jacqui Wait said it was a huge day for the club in celebrating a big year as well as breaking records.
"We are very excited about our swimmers reaching goals beyond our club to represent at events in Queensland and NSW, including Nationals," she said.
"It was a highly successful day with 14 records broken dating back to 1992."
Club champions were announced and they were Louis Wait and Pippa Koch.
The annual trophies were also handed out.
They are based on performance and effort throughout the season.
Age champions were:
7 and under - Maxwell Duck (boys); Lacey Skinner and Kiarah Holley (girls)
8 to 9 - Harry Halpin (boys); Sophie Wait (girls)
10 to 11 - Louis Wait (boys); Chelsea Edmonds (girls)
12 to 13 - Jack Ebbern (boys); Katie McCowen (girls)
Opens - Paige Parker
Most improved time:
Freestyle - Valentine Lavea 11.27
Breaststroke - Harry Halpin 11.46
Backstroke - Kenneth Dargan 9.16
Butterfly - Phoebee Lyons 12.29
Individual medley - Louis Wait 10.03
200m freestyle - Katie McCowen 3.93
Fastest swimmer in metres per second:
Freestyle - Phelix Lavea 1.80
Breaststroke - Pippa Koch 1.10
Backstroke - Jack Ebbern 1.13
Butterfly - Annalise Potter 1.48
Coaches' awards:
Junior five-to-11-years - Isabella Parker and Blair Parker
Senior 12+ - George Halpin and Pippa Koch
