Community is excited now Tenterfield School of Arts is once again open

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 27 2024 - 5:00pm
The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts in Tenterfield reopened its doors on Sunday February 4.

Following its closure in July 2023, the Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts in Tenterfield was once again opened to the community on Sunday, February 4.

