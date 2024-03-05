Billygoats into the decider

The Bonshaw Billygoats were the first team through to the Tenterfield District Cricket Association grand final after defeating the KLAS Bouncers in the qualifying final last Wednesday.
The Billygoats won the toss and opted to bat first.
It was their top six who got the job done. Scott Coventry made 15 runs while opening partner James Moore made 22. Third-up was Greg Bryant who top-scored with 35.
Ed Hickson finished on 23.
Simon Piccini and Geoff Fearby both finished not out with 17 and 22 respectively as their side ended their 20 overs at 4-159.
For the Bouncers, Ellie Merchant, Jarrod Brown, Matthew Savins and Matt Paton all picked up wickets.
In the run chase, the Billygoats' Mark Palfreyman's hat-trick cleared out a large chunk of the top order.
He snagged Pat Skinner for nine and then Brody Parker and Matt Paton for ducks.
Opener Savins departed off a Greg Bryant run out for 16. He was the second highest run-scorer with Josh Parr topping the count with 22.
The Bouncers couldn't get there, losing all 10 wickets for 102 runs in 18 overs.
Outside of Palfreyman's hat-trick, Hickson managed two wickets, Elvis Duffy, Mark Henry and Fearby all snared one each.
The Billygoats will play the winner of the preliminary final between the Bouncers and the Teletubbies, played on Wednesday night after the Star went to press.
The Teletubbies survived the elimination final last Wednesday, February 28 against Tenterfield Tavern.
Tavern won the toss and chose to bat first.
Matt Mason and David Fowler got things going for Tavern. Mason was the first to depart with 10 off Keiran Jones' bowling.
Tavern were 2-41 when Tom Fowler was bowled by Josh Lucas for 19.
David Fowler was then dismissed for 13, Jarod Smith's bowling doing the damage.
Smith had another shortly after with Pat Spillane gone for a duck.
He then sent Rodney Clifford packing for seven.
Tyler Sargeant chimed in for the Teletubbies' bowling attack by snagging the wicket of Xavier Cusack.
Ethan Bambery then sent Daniel Townes for 10.
Jones then snared Tavern's top run-scorer, Jesse Moody, for 20. Savannah Bambery claimed the final wicket, that of Kurt Fowler for a duck.
The Teletubbies had an early scare with Tom Fowler dismissing opening bat Tyran Petrie for a duck.
But they regathered and started piling on the runs.
Ethan Bambery and Sargeant put on a partnership of 48. Bambery was caught on 26 off Mason's bowling. Will Sheather came to the crease but only added one run to the total with Mason taking the scalp.
Geoffrey Swan then joined Sargeant at the crease.
He made 28 not out alongside Sargeant's 42 not out as the Teletubbies chased down the required runs in 16 overs, only three wickets lost in the process.
