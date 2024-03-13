Bees on the hunt for new players to join the club

There's little more than a month until the New England Rugby Union season and the Tenterfield Bumblebees are crying out for players.
Bees president and player Matt Bertalli said at this stage, the Bees "have only got about 10 people who are week-in, week-out guaranteed" for the coming season.
"We are struggling at the moment," he said.
"We had a couple of our regulars have had other circumstances come up in their lives so they can't commit as much to the club anymore."
The Bees play in the third grade division have aligned themselves with the Glen Innes Elks who contest the second grade and women's divisions.
Last year the Elks had more than they could field so the extras would pull on a Bees jersey.
Then the Bees would step in to second grade when they needed to fill spots.
Both clubs are hopeful of being able to repeat that method but it is up in the air.
Should the numbers not be viable, a handful of keen Bees will head down the highway to line up for the Elks.
"We all love rugby and we all want to play rugby," Bertalli said.
"There's a number of us, like myself, I would play rugby regardless. It doesn't really matter on the situation.
"I lived out west for a while and was an hour-and-a-half to the nearest rugby club from where I was living. I still did that.
"That is just part of the love for the game but not everyone has that sense of insanity in them to that."
But they still want to get the Bees up and running in full.
The positive camaraderie across the New England Zone is welcoming and the Bees club is no different.
"What we are trying to do here is getting people recognise the culture that is involved in rugby, the hard thing is getting people to make that first step," Bertalli said.
"That's the big thing we are trying to push - come down and have fun.
"We are more than welcoming and more than willing to help people learn the game.
"We all had to learn it at some point."
There's also a pathway into representative level rugby with the Country Championships held in Tamworth over the June long weekend.
New England are aiming to field an open men's, under 19s Colts and an open women's team.
"Just because we are in third grade doesn't mean you are half handy you can't try out for the open's representative side or even the Colts if you are young enough," Bertalli said.
"That's the beauty of the New England comp, there's that flexibility."
The Bees have begun training and are open to newcomers joining in at Federation Park on Thursdays at 6pm.
"No pressure, even if people just want to come down and say g'day, there's no pressure to show up and throw your hat all the way in either," Bertalli said.
