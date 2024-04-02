Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Inspired by her son: Chris Woods treks across the country to support men

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated April 3 2024 - 4:12pm, first published April 2 2024 - 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(right) Chris Woods is walking more than 3,000km across Australia to raise money and awareness for charities. Picture supplied
(right) Chris Woods is walking more than 3,000km across Australia to raise money and awareness for charities. Picture supplied

Tenterfield's Chris Woods will be embarking on a more than 3,000 kilometre walk between Darwin and Adelaide next month to raise money for charities and organisations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.