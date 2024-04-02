Inspired by her son: Chris Woods treks across the country to support men

Tenterfield's Chris Woods will be embarking on a more than 3,000 kilometre walk between Darwin and Adelaide next month to raise money for charities and organisations.
The 72-year-old mother, grandmother and great grandmother is a passionate fundraiser who volunteers with the Lions Club Tenterfield and has spent many hours supporting those in need.
When Ms Wood's husband of 38 years passed away, she began planning to do something different with her life.
Now she is stepping out on her own to trek 3,060km over 103 days - averaging 30km a day.
She is raising money and awareness for the Black Dog Institute, Dads 4 Kids, Beyond Blue and Lions Club Tenterfield.
Ms Woods said her son was the inspiration for Chris Treks For A Cause.
"He was trying to get his children and he's had them now for around about 18 months," she said. "It's taking him nearly four years to get them.
"So he was my inspiration to just help other dads. I've helped him get his children now I can go out and help other dads get theirs.
"There is so much help for women out there, but there's not much help for men. So I'm gonna try to promote [help] for men."
Ms Woods said she would be travelling down the middle of the county so she could do the walk for all of Australia.
"I can put one arm out to the east coast and one out to the west coast and say, 'Come on Australia, let's do this together'," she said.
Walking has been a part of Ms Woods regular life when she decided to do the trek.
"I just thought to myself, 'well, what can I do? I don't have any degrees. I'm just me. I'm just a mom, a grandmother and a great grandma, and so what can I do best? I can walk'," she said.
"So I [asked] the Lions Club 'would you help me?'. They're looking after all the money part of it, or the fundraising part of it, and I'll just do the walk.
"I have a friend that's come up from Newcastle. And he's driving for me."
The support bus will drive five kilometres behind Ms Woods as she walks and has already been a help in fundraising, collecting donations from people they meet on their journey to Darwin.
Ms Woods said she was thankful for the members of the community who have already thrown their support behind her.
"Tenterfield is just a small town ... and it's got the biggest heart," she said. "Everybody in Tenterfield is so beautiful. They have done so much to help me.
"The railway museum, they donated $1000, The Life Walk, they donated another $1000. The Lions Club, I'm doing it actually under their umbrella, so they're with me all the way.
"Then you've got just some normal people in town ... a little town like that, but they've got such a big heart."
To donate to or sponsor Chris Treks For A Cause email christreksforacause@gmail.com, call 0438 866 742, or follow her journey on Facebook - Chris Treks For A Cause.
