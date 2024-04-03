Daylight Saving to end on April 7

Daylight saving will come to an end this weekend with April 7 marking another long weekend as NSW citizens get an extra hour to sleep in on Sunday.
Clocks will go back one hour at 2am on Saturday evening as the warmer months draw to a close.
While the shift will mean an earlier sunset, it will provide a little bit more daylight for morning risers and the return to regular hours will also re-sync NSW time with Queensland.
