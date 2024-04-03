Tenterfield Star
Daylight Saving to end on April 7

April 3 2024 - 11:55am
Daylight saving will come to an end this weekend with April 7 marking another long weekend as NSW citizens get an extra hour to sleep in on Sunday.

