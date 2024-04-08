Historical anniversary for Tenterfield Fire and Rescue

Tenterfield Fire and Rescue marked their 100-year anniversary over two days of celebrations.
The official ceremony cutting the ribbon on the station was held on Tuesday, April 2, with around 30 guests attended.
Guests included FRNSW Chief Superintend Steve Hurst, RN3 Duty Commander Wayne Zikan, and Tenterfield mayor, councillor Bronwyn Petrie.
They were joined by past and present Tenterfield Fire and Rescue members - including former captain James Flynn, who served for over three decades - and their families.
Two plaques were unveiled on the day.
The first was a commemorative 100 years of Tenterfield fire Station NO 457 plaque dated April 2, 2024.
The second was an honour roll listing all the captains, deputy captains and engine keepers that have served Tenterfield Fire and Rescue from 1910 to 2024.
Mr Hurst and Mr Zikan presented past and present members with National Emergency Medals for the 2019-2020 bushfire engagement.
Current Tenterfield captain, John Gray, said it was a proud day for the station and a wonderful chance to acknowledge and pay tribute to all those who have served in Tenterfield over the past century.
On Saturday, April 6, the community was invited to the station to join in on the celebrations.
"It was an emotional couple of days to be honest," said Mr Gray.
"We had probably 150 people including children and adults there for the [Saturday] morning, which was fantastic."
All those that came along to the event were treated to a firefighting demonstration and a kitchen fire simulation.
Mr Gray said any one who was there would have come away with some important lessons related to fire behaviour in every day home environments.
"People were quite surprised I would say, as to how much damage a kitchen fire can cause in a small amount of time and how quickly the fire can actually get out of hand, especially if you are cooking with oils," he said.
"There were demonstrations on the day showing techniques for mitigating kitchen fires which I think people definitely got a lot out of, and would have learned a thing or two.
"It was nice to have these kinds of conversations with the community in a relaxed and friendly environment and given the circumstances of the 100-year anniversary it all felt very significant."
As well as the fire simulations, there were kids activities, the Tenterfield Lions Club were on hand providing food and drinks, a display of firefighting gear used today and gear used in the past, classic cars by Tenterfield Vintage and Veteran Car Club and a visit from the Uralla vintage fire truck - a 'Dennis' fire engine from the 1930's.
"There were a lot of children who seemed very happy at the chance to be able to sit up in the truck, and a lot of happy adults too I might add," said Mr Gray.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.