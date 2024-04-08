Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community

Historical anniversary for Tenterfield Fire and Rescue

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
April 8 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Webb joins in on the 100 year celebrations of Tenterfield Fire and Rescue. Picture by Melinda Campbell.
Mitchell Webb joins in on the 100 year celebrations of Tenterfield Fire and Rescue. Picture by Melinda Campbell.

Tenterfield Fire and Rescue marked their 100-year anniversary over two days of celebrations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.