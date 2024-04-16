Saffin lobbies A-G for fix to court's 'technology gap'

A TECHNOLOGY gap at Tenterfield Courthouse means solicitors and defendants must travel more than two hours to Armidale to have their cases heard.
The historical court, in Molesworth Street, does not have an audio visual link.
That means witnesses, litigants and their legal teams must travel to Armidale, which is equipped with the technology, to give evidence.
There are 250 videoconferencing sites in NSW, mainly in courtrooms and correctional centres.
Armidale Court House has a link, as does Moree. Both courtooms in Moree were fitted with the technology in 2017 thanks to a $320,000 state government grant.
But Tenterfield and Glen Innes courts remain without an audio visual link, so teams must travel to either Moree or Armidale for their cases to be heard.
The facilities are used for bail hearings and interviews between lawyers and their clients, while they are in custody.
Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin has been lobbying since 2021 for an AV link to be installed in Tenterfield Court House, without success.
A locum magistrate had raised the matter with her and Ms Saffin took their concerns to the previous state government.
Now, after further complaints from solicitors, Ms Saffin has taken up the cause again. She has written to NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley, calling for a meeting next month to discuss the issue.
"The major cost and time savings of having an AVL would be a decrease in the number of long-distance transports of remand prisoners to Tenterfield and return," Ms Saffin said.
"I'm advised that the lack of AV facilities means matters that could be heard in Tenterfield are frequently moved to Armidale, where AV facilities are available."
Audio visual links, which include cameras, microphones and LCD screens, have been used in courts across NSW since 2009. They make hearings more efficient and secure.
For Ms Saffin and solicitors in Tenterfield, the issue has become pressing.
"Victims of sexual assault and other vulnerable witnesses don't have the option of giving evidence on video link at Tenterfield," Ms Saffin said.
"I realise that this technology may not be currently budgeted for but am requesting that serious consideration to fast tracking it for Tenterfield Courthouse."
Ms Saffin sent her letter to Mr Daley on April 12; she is yet to receive a response.
