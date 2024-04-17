Youth week is back in Tenterfield with plenty for the community to do

National Youth Week returns for 2024, with Tenterfield Shire Council hosting an array of activities to celebrate the national event.
The 'StoryQuest + Outdoor Adventure' event on Saturday, April 20 at the Tenterfield Youth Precinct, will have a range of fun and free activities for young people and their families.
Running throughout the day, from 10am to 4pm, will be the Story Quest.
A self-directed activity to discover digital stories created by young people during 'storyteller workshops' earlier in the week at the Library.
This will involve a short walking trail adventure to find decorated rocks with QR codes attached. Scan the codes and discover the tales of Tenterfield's young storytellers.
From 11.30am to 2.30pm Erica from Make-It Tenterfield will host a Crafty Party.
Art and craft sessions for all ages and abilities will be offered. The day of imagination and creation will feature the sessions: 'Doodle Art on Gum Leaves', 'Collage-a-Card', and make a 'Wrap-a-Cat' or 'Chicken Canvas' artwork.
Attendees can sign up on the day.
A sausage sizzle will be held provide lunch for attendees and prepare them for the busy afternoon of Skateboard Clinics with TruckStop Sk8 from Ballina, running 12pm to 4pm
Skate legends, Isaac Roxburgh and Tony Chavez Jr from TruckStop Sk8 will be holding a series of four one-hour skate clinics to help participants hone their skills, tips and tricks like a pro.
The clinic sessions will be at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Sign ups will be held on the day, with helmets and skateboards provided. Closed shoes must be worn and warm clothing is recommended.
Parents will be required to attend with children to complete paperwork prior to the workshops.
For more information about Tenterfield Shire Council's National Youth Week celebrations contact Lee Mathers, Manager Arts Culture and Library Services on 0407 325 359 or by email l.mathers@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au
