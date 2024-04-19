What is happening on Anzac Day in Tenterfield?

Tenterfield RSL sub-Branch will be hosting Anzac Day events around Tenterfield on Thursday, April 25.
The Dawn Service will begin at 5.30am and run until 6.30am at the Memorial Hall and Tenterfield Cemetery.
It will include: introduction from President of the RSL sub-Branch David Stewart, Hymn/Prayer/Reading/Poem - Ministers Fraternal, address by Tenterfield mayor, Bronwyn Petrie, wreath laying - RSL, mayor, schools and individuals, the 'Last Post', the Ode, silence, the 'Reveille', and the national anthem
From 6.30am to 8am a Gun Fire Breakfast will be held at the Memorial Hall in the RSL Pavilion.
The Anzac Day March from the Telegraph Hotel to Memorial Hall will follow at 10.30am, with parade participants asked to assemble at the southern carpark of council from 10am. The Parade Marshal will be Jim Stuart.
A commemoration service will then take place at Memorial Hall from 11am to 12pm, followed by the Anzac Luncheon at Tenterfield Bowling Club from 12.30pm to 2pm.
From 2.30pm The Royal Hotel will be hosting Two Up.
There may be some minor adjustment to event's timings prior to or on the day. The Anzac Luncheon is by prior booking only. For luncheon bookings or to confirm timings contact Ray Holmes on 6736 3120.
