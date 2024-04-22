Music, dance and fun were at the centre of the Swaggie Kids Concert

'The Swaggie Man' came to town on Saturday, April 20 and brought with him an interactive program of music, games and dance for children of all ages.
Kevin O'Donoghue, 'The Swaggie Man', travels NSW with his wife, Joanne, bringing his more than 20 years of experience and unique musical program to pre-schools and childcare centres.
Mr O'Donoghue said the program was interactive and sees the kids really get involved, learning about instruments, playing them and dancing to their music.
"When I'm doing [the program] in the schools, I'm teaching [the students] ukulele, violin and guitar at ages three to six," he said.
"But this was an open concert, so it was just mainly the bush instruments like the shakers and sticks, lagerphones, the old washboard.
"[We teach them] how music works and what are the names of the instruments. It's pretty in depth, but we do it in a fun way."
The program aims to teach kids to appreciate music and play an instrument, and bring Australian culture into the child-care curriculum.
The couple were invited by Tenterfield Shire Council to bring their program and present it at RSL Memorial Hall as the Swaggie Kids Concert, which was organised by councillor Peter Murphy.
Ms O'Donoghue said they had a reasonable turnout and that the kids had a great time.
"The mayor was there, so were two councillors. They joined in with the program as well and they all had a really great time," she said.
'The Swaggie Man' program aims to bring music to kids in their early stages and help open them up to early learning skills.
Mr O'Donoghue said music helps set kids up for their learning.
"I'm looking at their future. This is why I'm here for that age group. So ... they can really suck it up," he said.
"It's a good starting point, because I know I started at that point and they'll never forget it. It's going to help them in life with all their other activities.
"We learned Bush dances, we don't just do normal dance, the old bush dances, heel and toe and circle dance things, or teach them the history about Australia."
Mr O'Donoghue said he hopes these programs will help inspire these kids in the future.
"I see students later in life that I taught them at preschool and they just excelled in all the classes just from music. It's a great balance," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.