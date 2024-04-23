Rail group dismayed by Armidale council push for trail

Trains North, the railway advocacy association with groups based in Armidale, Guyra, Glen Innes and Tenterfield, have expressed great concern over the latest proposal for a mini rail trail, which went before Armidale Regional Council on Wednesday.
The short rail trail proposal has arisen because the funding obtained by Armidale Regional Council for the Black Mountain to Ben Lomond part of the proposed New England Rail Trail is inadequate and because time is running out to secure the funds that have been allocated under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program.
Council have requested the grant authority to allow the allocated $5.41 million to be transferred from the original 34 kilometre leg to the little Armidale-to-Dumaresq bicycle path.
"It's ridiculous, after all that has been claimed for the rail trail proposal, that the elected Councillors are now being asked to endorse this miniature substitute," Trains North president Matthew Tierney said.
"Anyone can see that on its own the Armidale to Dumaresq rail trail will bring no growth in tourism and contribute nothing to the local economy, because only a few locals will use it."
Mr Tierney observed that there is no business case for this option.
"And so it would be quite wrong for public money to be risked on this odd venture, based on the uncertain hope that further much larger grants will soon be obtained to complete the rail trail through to Ben Lomond.
"It appears that the next grant, if it even eventuates, will require council to co-contribute $1.8M for capital costs, (plus maintenance costs). Ratepayers have never been consulted about taking on these shifted costs from the NSW government, who are currrently responsible for the corridor."
Mr Tierney said that Trains North would continue to defend the railway track of the Main North Line as a valuable public asset. They anticipate that it will be brought back into consideration to carry interstate freight, between Parkes on the Inland Rail line and destinations in Queensland, including Toowoomba and Brisbane.
The group's vice-president Siri Gamage said it's only nine kilometres from Armidale Railway Station to Dumaresq along the Main North Line, but that is the latest proposal for a rail trail.
"Perhaps it would be amusing if it were not likely to be such a waste of public funds. And while this proposed bicycle path is small, its adverse consequences for transport planning on the Northern Tablelands are likely to be severe," Mr Gamage said.
Roslyn Pelchen, speaking on behalf of the Glen Innes group of Trains North, said "Our recent community survey on attitudes to the railway shows clearly overwhelming public support for keeping the railway line for the eventual return of trains and not sacrificing it to a bike path."
Mr Tierney noted that Tenterfield Council had voted to support Trains North's efforts to restore the rail service.
"So wrecking that line with a mini bike path next to Armidale is unfriendly towards our regional neighbours."
