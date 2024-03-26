Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield Shire Council welcomes its new general manager

Updated March 27 2024 - 7:56am, first published March 26 2024 - 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield Shire Council's new general manager, Hein Basson. Picture supplied
Tenterfield Shire Council's new general manager, Hein Basson. Picture supplied

Tenterfield Shire Council has welcomed on board Hein Basson as its new general manager.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.