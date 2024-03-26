Tenterfield Shire Council welcomes its new general manager

Tenterfield Shire Council has welcomed on board Hein Basson as its new general manager.
Mr Basson has 36 years of experience in local government, including as an executive leader at councils across NSW and Internationally.
He is a former general manager of both Glen Innes Severn Shire Council and Coonamble Shire Council.
Mr Basson holds a Master of Business Administration, and other qualifications in local government, public management and human behavioural studies.
Tenterfield mayor, councillor Bronwyn Petrie said the appointment would allow council to continue to develop on the renewal works undertaken over the past six months.
She said Mr Basson had a sound reputation as a competent senior manager with direct hands-on experience in finance, council external works and services and corporate governance.
Cr Petrie said he would bring a high level of professionalism, innovation, openness and a strong background in management from a broad spectrum of local government organisations, having worked in both rural and larger urban centres.
She said the appointment process had been rigorous to ensure the newly appointed general manager had the required experience, attributes and skills to further develop the Tenterfield Shire Council, make positive changes where needed and add value to its operations.
Mr Basson replaces interim general manager Glenn Wilcox, who has held the role for a six month period, since October 16, 2023.
Mr Basson will commence his role at council on Monday, April 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.