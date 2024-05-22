Walkabout, four weeks in Christine Woods update from Darwin to Adelaide

"We've had a few hiccups but I'm doing well and I miss everyone, especially my son and the children."
That's the message from 72-year-old great-grandmother Christine Woods as she continues, one month into her incredible adventure walking 3060 km from Darwin to Adelaide.
Ms Woods is currently In Daly Waters, NT, 400km from Tennant Creek and 600km from her starting destination in Darwin.
She has been walking close to 30km a day on average since May 1, 2024.
Unfortunately, a minor hiccup has forced Chris and the support team to backtrack 50km to Daly Creek.
A support bus is driving five kilometres behind Ms Woods as she walks and has been helping in fundraising, collecting donations from people they meet on their journey to Darwin.
"We've just had a bit of a hiccup today," Ms Woods Said, scrambling around to find a good spot for mobile reception.
"The pump for the drinking water on board the support bus has failed so we have had to stay still here, we have had to come back 50km to get it fixed which is a bit of a shame but we just needed to make sure we got the pump fixed up before we kept on."
The 72-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is a passionate fundraiser who volunteers with the Lions Club Tenterfield and has spent many hours supporting those in need.
When Ms Wood's husband of 38 years passed away, she began planning to do something different with her life.
She is raising money and awareness for the Black Dog Institute, Dads 4 Kids, Beyond Blue and Lions Club Tenterfield.
Ms Woods said her son was the inspiration for Chris Treks For A Cause.
"He was trying to get his children and he's had them now for around about 18 months," she said.
"It's all going good, I'm on track, I'm a couple of kilometres ahead.
"Well, I was but now we have to stay here for two days, so I'm going to have to work a little bit harder to catch up," she said.
"I'm feeling really good. Everybody is beautiful. It's great walking along the highway.
"No problems here, I just have to get off the highway when the big road trains come.
"I have walking sticks that I use and have to put them into the ground because the road trains blow you everywhere. Wow. But it's all good. It's a great experience, and I'm doing it for a good cause.
"I miss everybody. I especially miss my son and the Children. But thank you very much Tenterfield for getting behind me and especially the Tenterfield Lions Club, they're just awesome."
To donate to or sponsor Chris Treks for A Cause email christreksforacause@gmail.com, call 0438 866 742, or follow her journey on Facebook - Chris Treks For A Cause.
