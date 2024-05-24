Brighten up your home for winter with garden decoration workshop

Being stuck inside through the cold dreary days of winter can be dull, Tenterfield council said.
So it's aiming to bring some cheer indoors with a special workshop aimed at creating a table arrangement to brighten up your home through the gloomy months.
The Decorate Your Winter Table workshop will be held on June 12 with local floral artists Kay and Janet of the Horticultural Society leading the group on identifying materials available in a winter garden to decorate and brighten up the home.
These include hardy local plants, use of twigs, berries and dried arrangements and unusual items like seasonal fruits. They will demonstrate how to fashion these elements into simple and creative displays which will impress.
Join Kay and Janet for a fun and interesting morning at Tenterfield Public Library on Wednesday, June 12 from 10.30am to noon. All are welcome.
This is a free event and bookings are essential.
Contact the library for more information by email library@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au, phone 02 6736 6060 or pop in and talk to one of the friendly staff at 135 Manners Street Tenterfield weekdays between 10am and 5pm.
