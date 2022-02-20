news, local-news,

It's one of our favourite assignments of the year - the annual kindergarten cohort interviews and photo gallery. This year COVID-19 safety measures meant we couldn't visit schools, but we reached out to primary school principals across Armidale to ask their new starters what they liked best about big school. The 2022 kindergarten class at St Joseph's Primary school is enjoying reading, counting and learnign about the 'Dan the Flying man'. They Smartboard in the classroom is proving popular as is playing on the monkey bars and on the slide in the playground. The school has a 'buddy' system where the year 6 students pair up with a new start to show them the ropes and keep an eyey on them. One kindergarten student replied what they liked best about big school: " my buddy is nice and looks after me".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/23da5094-10ad-4263-bfd0-4ff2a89278a2_rotated_270.jpg/r0_783_3024_2492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg