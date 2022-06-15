"Community means so much, particularly in rural areas, but when something like this goes on, it shows the strength of community and how much people really rally and come together to support those that need it."
They were the words Stapo Day organiser Kristen Lovett used to describe the mammoth effort and result of the fundraising event.
Saturday saw Tenterfield gather to raise money to support one of their own in Nathan Stapleton, and his wife Kate McDonald, after the former NRL player suffered a life changing injury in April.
Stapleton was playing rugby union for Boorowa and was caught in a ruck.
It resulted in an injury to his spinal cord and he became a paraplegic.
The former Cronulla Sharks player grew up in Deepwater while his wife was raised in Tenterfield.
They have a toddler and another baby due in July.
Upon hearing Stapleton's prognosis, the community knew they had to do something to help.
Enter Lovett and her team.
In conjunction with the Tenterfield Tigers junior and senior rugby league clubs and their home fixtures, Lovett organised a fundraiser with an auction, raffles and food and beverage proceeds going towards supporting the young family.
The aim was to raise at least $30,000.
The result was "overwhelming" to say the least with a total of more than six figures raised.
"It was probably a bit overwhelming because I was running the tally as we were put everything through and when I saw it get closer and closer to the $100,000, I was amazed," Lovett said.
"We cracked the $99,000 when we did the announcement and then Darryl McCarthy from Tenterfield said he would top it up to take it to $100,000 as it wouldn't be right if it didn't get to $100,000.
"So he gave us the extra thousand and got us to the $100,000 and that it where it finished off."
But it hasn't stopped there, the community is still reaching out to make donations if they couldn't attend the special event.
Add in that the final total from the raffle, Lions club food sales and bar sales hasn't been calculated, the day was more than a resounding success.
"We ended up with 109 auction items, and that was before we auction all the footy jerseys," Lovett said.
"We had 150 registered bidders.
"Even to have that number of people there participating and then we had people borrowing other people's numbers as well because they hadn't gotten around to registering.
"So we probably had quite a few more active bidders as well."
You'd be forgiven for shedding a tear upon hearing how much was raised, there were quite a few shed on the day.
"There were a lot of tears with people so happy with how it had gone," Lovett said.
"Everyone was rally happy and grateful to be there, and grateful to be at a day like that."
Some of both Kate and Nathan's family were in attendance and were rapt with the support.
It just goes to show the power of community.
No one does it quite like our small towns.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
