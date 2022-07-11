History of carriages being restored at railway museum

As we continue with the story of the "Dogbox," or also known as lavatory cars, we compare the differences between it and the other carriages in use during its time.
Our "Dogbox" has both first- and second-class compartments, hence the CX in its registered number.
This series of dogboxes made their appearance in 1897 with 105 being produced. The carriages were side loading with doors on either side. This disallowed any movement between compartments whilst in motion.
Long seats flanked each wall, and each compartment had a lavatory fitted for passenger comfort. Entry to the lavatory was by lifting a hinged seat out of the way to access the lavatory door. Not the most popular seat in the compartment!
The volunteers have been hard at work on the second-class section.
Walls have been replaced and the toilets enclosed into their original positions.
Doors and windows repaired and painted and the metal vents above the exterior of the doors replaced.
Fortunately, we had an old brass fold-down wash basin, with "NSWGR" raised lettering, to install in the lavatory section.
Brass luggage racks above the bench seating will complete the picture.
The first-class compartment had had a lot of alterations done to it, prior to arriving at the museum. It had been converted into staff quarters and the volunteers spent many hours removing and restoring its original structure.
A pressed metal ceiling, badly dented and damaged, was removed and one volunteer put his hand up for the restoration.
While work continues the second-class section, our great crew of volunteers will start on the first-class section which will be an open space for displays. We all look forward to seeing her completed.
Next time, I will take you on Rusty's journey. On loan to the Museum from Transport Heritage, Rusty a 1928 oil tank wagon (Identification number L758), arrived wearing a coat of rust hence the name we gave her.
Today's question will bring tears to the reader's eyes!
Remember this is from early 1970.
A car has an average fuel consumption of 8.4 kilometres per litre. Its fuel tank has a capacity of 64 litres. If the fuel tank were full at the commencement of a 432-kilometre journey and the fuel costs 10.5 cents per litre, find out how much it would cost to refill the tank at the end of the journey. Last edition's answer is: $2336.
