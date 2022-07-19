Tenterfield farmers markets find a new home

Tenterfield's Farmers and Producers Market has a new home at the Presbyterian church grounds.
After spending a year at the showground, the markets, which are held on the third week of each month, moved to the new location on the corner of Logan and Manners Street on Saturday.
And it was quite a welcome, with vehicles from the Tenterfield Classic Motoring Club coming along to put on a display for the first markets in their new home.
It was exactly one year ago when the markets moved to the flower pavilion at the showground for the first time.
Their previous location was at The Old Church, prior to the showground, in High Street.
The next markets will be held on Saturday, August 20.
