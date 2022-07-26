Tenterfield Star
Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund, Youpla, collapse affects Tenterfield residents

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:00am
Tenterfield among towns hit by funeral fund collapse

The collapse of funeral fund, Youpla, is having a devastating cultural and financial impact on First Nations communities with Tenterfield among the towns affected.

