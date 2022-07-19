Tenterfield Star
Cuskelly College of Music Winter School Music Program in Tenterfield receives great response

By Newsroom
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:21am, first published July 19 2022 - 6:00am
LEARNING: Dr James Cuskelly brought the Cuskelly College of Music Winter School Music Program back to Tenterfield this month.

Ninety participants were involved in the Cuskelly College of Music Winter School Music Program in Tenterfield this month and the only way to describe it was joyful.

