Ninety participants were involved in the Cuskelly College of Music Winter School Music Program in Tenterfield this month.
Participants sang and played, danced and played and learned and played - in fact, they did more playing than anything else!
The effort and progress of participants was on display in the final concert, held in the MPU at Tenterfield High School, on Friday July 8.
Beginning with a Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement from local elder Roxanne Bancroft and two of her granddaughters who were on course, the audience were treated to music theatre and choral performances, string and band works, improvised instrumental jazz pieces and the very impressive Bach Double Concerto for Strings.
While it is difficult to name any one presentation above the others, perhaps the most moving experience of the concert was the massed choir performance featuring arrangements of two well known contemporary songs, Beds Are Burning and You're The Voice.
The united voices of this large group clearly delivered the message that "we're not gonna sit in silence, we're not gonna live in fear".
