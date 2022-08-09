A New England bank has contribued more than $15,000 towards a fundrasing event for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter gala dinner was held at the Tenterfield Bowling Club on the weekend.
Advertisement
It's organised by the local supporters group for the chopper, and following two years where it could not be held due to the pandemic restrictions, this year was the first time the event has been held since 2019.
Eighty people attended the fundraising event.
READ MORE:
While numbers were down on previous balls, before the pandemic, the dinner raised more money than previous years.
The evening itself raised $13,300 through auctions and donations, and John 'Dodge' Landers from the Tenterfield supporters group said a contribution from the Regional Australia Bank added an additional $15,500.
"Because we've got both our accounts with Regional Australia Bank, I got a voucher from them for having our money with the bank," Mr Landers said.
"It's a great deal."
A band from the Gold Coast travelled to Tenterfield to play at the event, after Mr Landers saw them play while he was in the tourist spot, and invited them.
"I asked them would they come to Tenterfield, and they said 'not to Tenterfield, it's in the middle of nowhere'. I said it is for the Westpac Helicopter and they decided to come. They had a good time too."
Mr Landers said the crowd was still dancing at 11.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.