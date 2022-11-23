A NEW committee has been formed to help keen the Tenterfield airstrip in community hands.
Rob Evans has taken on the president role while six other people are in management positions or on the committee.
Peter Jones (vice president), Jane I'Ons (secretary), Evelynn Crisp (acting treasurer) are involved with Noel Manser, Ralph Manser and Keith Johnstone the three committee members.
The Friends of the Tenterfield Aerodrome group also has over 300 members on Facebook.
"The Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome held a meeting to inaugurate the association," Mr Evans said.
"The Committee decided that, if we were going to save our aerodrome, it was vital to gain widespread community support as quickly as possible.
"To this end, we are starting a drive to increase membership."
The airstrip was put to tender last month by the Tenterfield Shire Council.
Evans and his group were quick to act to make sure it remains a community asset with them running it as a not-for-profit.
"Our interest is making sure that it stays community owned," Mr Evans said.
"My personal view is that council should own it, but they have issues with funding and not having people with the right expertise.
The aerodrome was used during the bushfire emergency a few years ago. It served as the location for refuelling and maintaining water-bombing aircrafts, as well as taking on water from tankers and rotating flight crews.
The aerodrome has also been used by Tenterfield residents providing business services for tourism.
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said council wanted to see the airstrip retained under suitable ownership.
"We hope there is strong interest for aviation purposes that will give a better community return than what council can provide," mayor Petrie said.
"People were worried about it becoming a housing development, but the focus for council is it continues as an airstrip.
"A lot of people have come out and said they use it (the airstrip) and we know trainee pilots from as far away as Brisbane drop in for landings.
"It has potential to be improved, but that's not something council can afford to do."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
