A FAMILY member of one of the men who died in the fatal F-111 crash at Tenterfield 35 years ago has visited its memorial site for a special service.
Ron Pike is believed to be the only living relative of Flying Officer William Pike who was killed in the crash.
Flight Lieutenant Mark 'Speed' Fallon (pilot), aged 24, and Flight Officer William Pike (navigator), aged 22, lost their lives when their F-111C crashed in a paddock and disintegrated across Mt Lindesay Rd on Thursday, April 2 1987.
"He (Ron Pike) was quite emotional whilst present at the memorial," Ralph Manser said.
"He relayed his appreciation to the Tenterfield community for establishing the site in memory of the F111 crew and in particular, recognising the effort of those maintaining the site past and present."
"Ron plans to be back in town for next years ANZAC day."
The two men were part of a trio of F-111 aircraft out of Amberley Airbase practising dummy bombing runs.
They died instantly when their struggling plane crashed into a paddock next to the home of vet John Brown and his wife Barbara after they navigated it away from the built-up area.
The crewmen were hailed as heroes for staying with the aircraft rather than letting it come down in the main street.
John Brown, Barbara Brown, Ann Austin, Drew Bates, Shaun Merchant attended the service with Ron Pike as past and present custodians of the site with the Tenterfield RSL Sub-branch represented.
Merchant came across a couple of pieces of the plane when cultivating his paddock and gave them to Ron.
One of the pieces distinctly shows the serial number of the part.
Tenterfield RSL sub-branch president David Stewart said many locals that he speaks to about the crash say they can remember exactly where they were when it happened.
"The community holds the memorial where the plane crashed in high regard," Mr Stewart said.
The aircraft first hit the ground west of Mt Lindesay Rd into a paddock near the house and disintegrated across the road, leaving a trail of flames.
Residents up to five kilometres from the crash site felt the impact.
In 2017, a wreath-laying ceremony commemorated the 30-year anniversary of the crash.
