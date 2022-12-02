Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Ron Pike visits the site of the the fatal F-111 crash at Tenterfield from 35 years ago

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAMILY member of one of the men who died in the fatal F-111 crash at Tenterfield 35 years ago has visited its memorial site for a special service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.