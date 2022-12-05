The community has helped Tenterfield Bowling Club raise over $10,000 for a local man who was seriously injured in a car crash.
The father of two sustained serious injuries in a car accident earlier this year.
The Day for Dan raised $10,500 with the money to go towards his ongoing recovery costs.
"It was a great result, we were probably only expecting about half of that," Tenterfield Bowling Club manager Stephen Bowen said.
"After 4.30pm there were probably 80 to 100 people here.
"The family has been in Tenterfield forever and I'm pretty sure Dan has lived here his whole life.
"His sister Jasmine and some other family members were here, they were really happy with how it turned out."
The full family event included mini golf, barefoot bowls, live music and raffles.
Prizes from the live auction included vouchers to local businesses as well as a two-night stay at Peppers Salt Resort Spa at Kingscliff.
Deb Minns and Kim Rhodes helped organise the day while Jess Lockwood and local band Fugarwie entertained the crowd with live music.
Meanwhile, A GoFundMe page has also raised nearly $7000 in its $10,000 target since the crash.
Duffield has been in the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane since August.
"Dan is receiving exceptional care at Princess Alexandra Hospital but there will be many out-of-pocket expenses for (his mother) Karina whilst she's in Brisbane," The GoFundMe page reads.
"Karina is preparing to be his full-time carer for as long as Danny needs her."
"A really practical way to make a difference is to donate funds to reduce the financial strain at this time."
"Anything you can spare, however small, will be gratefully received by Karina who will then be able to focus solely on giving Dan the love and practical support he will need moving forward."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
