THE tourism industry in Tenterfield is set for a major shake up.
Tenterfield Shire Council has elected to transfer responsibility to a new working group, with the Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism, Industry and Business to run it, with council contributing financially.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said while some of the decisions have been "heartbreaking," there is a sense of optimism moving forward.
"Some people had the idea that there would be no tourism in Tenterfield if the visitor centre closed, which isn't true," she said.
"This shows we are actually doing something and it's important to quell some of the rumours and false information going around."
The new group will be driven by local business owners and people who have a wealth experience in the tourism industry.
In June, councillors voted to allocate $100,000 to establish the community-led tourism model in its first year with a total of $200,000 to be allocated over the next three years.
The money would assist with the initial set-up costs and ensure that social media, websites, marketing and signage helps support new and existing events. The group will be required to report quarterly to council on its expenditure and progress.
This new model is expected to provide significant savings to council's budget.
"We're a large shire and we have significant tourism interests," Cr Petrie said.
"Bringing this together in a central marketing system will be a very good move.
"We're very grateful that the chamber and their working group have stepped up to take on the challenge. Council is proud to be able to support them financially.
The first group meeting will be held at the Tenterfield Golf Club at 5.30pm on August 16.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
