TRANSFORMING the 2 hectare Power House Reserve into a dynamic youth precinct has proved a winner for Tenterfield Council.
The $3 million project won a state excellence award at an event held in Sydney on November 25 and 26.
The project involved turning the area housing the original, disused powerhouse (which pumped water from Tenterfield Creek to the power station) into a family friendly precinct.
Opened earlier this year, the precinct offers an array of activities including a skatepark, mountain bike skills track, a yarning circle and accessible pathways.
The NSW Government through Crown Lands sponsored the Council Crown Land Management Excellence Award which recognises outstanding contributions by local councils in managing Crown land reserves for their communities.
Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, said Tenterfield Shire Council led the way in turning Crown reserve into a fun and thriving entertainment hub that had something for everyone.
"This project took a lot of hard work and extensive community collaboration, resulting in an incredible, dynamic space that will help Tenterfield's community thrive and grow for many years to come," Mr Kamper said.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin congratulated Council for its vision.
"Tenterfield Shire Council has listened to its youth and created a precinct with exciting activities to encourage people to go outside and build social connections that can last a lifetime," Ms Saffin said.
Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie thanked the sponsors of the awards, the state government for three grants that enabled the project to be funded, as well as Council staff whose meeting of key milestones made the project eligible for the initial legacy grant.
"This exciting space which enables the community to get out and socialise, get off their devices and enjoy the facilities and the company," Mayor Petrie said.
More improvements of the precinct are scheduled.
