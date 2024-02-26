Crowds flock to aerodrome for fete | photos

The Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome fete was an overwhelming success on Saturday as thousands of people descended on the airfield.
Parking overflowed well onto the entry road as attendees enjoyed seeing some light aircraft up close along some classic and exotic cars on show.
Freshly brewed teas, coffees and some delicious hot food offerings kept everyone full across the day, while people also scooped up a bargain on some farm fresh veggies, baked goods arts and more at the market stalls.
Aerodrome president Rob Evans said it was an overwhelming response.
"We're thrilled - we think this is terrific and this is a really good occasion to get the community here," he said.
"And to have weather that's good enough for it to occur is really excellent." noting a forecast of rain and possible storms, which did eventuate late in the day.
Mr Evans said he was thrilled to see the response as the day was put together solely by volunteers.
"It's exceeded expectations ... this has all been done by volunteers, Victoria Ferguson has been working on this for months and it's all come together so I'm just really happy we've got such a good result and a great response from the community."
Organisers asked for a gold coin donation for entry, but a mass of lucky door prizes were also offered up along with raffles and even some auctions on the day.
There was also information on local services like Lions and Angel Flight, which provides transport for non life-threatening medical conditions who a number of the local pilots engage with.
RFS crews were also on deck to talk with residents.
Kids beamed as planes regularly took off and landed throughout the day, providing a glimpse of the aerial operations of the aerodrome.
Crowds steadily built up across the morning with an aerial water bombing display serving as the headline drawcard early in the afternoon.
The Fireboss aircraft amazed as it showed what water bombing looks like, dropping 3000 litres of water in a jaw-dropping display.
