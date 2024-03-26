HSC results on the rise as High School recognised again for improvement

For the second time in three years, Tenterfield High School has received a letter of congratulations from the secretary of Education for outstanding improvement in the 2023 HSC results.
These results represent one of the highest improvements in the state.
In 2021 the school received a similar letter for their results.
"Only a handful of schools across the state receive these letters, and to be recognised twice in such a short period of time is an incredible achievement and speaks volumes for what we offer at Tenterfield High School," principal Stephanie Scott said .
As the secretary's letter highlights, these results are a collective effort and a result of the culture of high expectations and quality relationships at the school, as well as the individual support offered to students and the professional development and expertise of the teaching staff.
There are several school initiatives that have also contributed to these results.
Tenterfield High School ensures that every student in Years 7 - 12 have their own laptop to use at school and at home. The school also runs a dedicated study day and study skill sessions for senior students every Wednesday as well as subject specific study days for most HSC subjects.
Careful subject selection is a priority at the school with students and their families having individual meetings to best select subjects that meet the needs and ability of each student.
Ongoing mentoring and support are then offered throughout Years 11 and 12 and are made possible because of small class sizes and the high ratio of teachers to students.
Many of the staff also undertake specific professional learning targeted towards lifting HSC results as well as mark the HSC examination.
"HSC marking is one of the best professional development staff can do and every year we have several staff who do this and then they bring their expertise back to share with the rest of the school" Ms Scott said.
As well as outstanding HSC results, the school has also achieved excellent growth in reading and numeracy in the junior years for the last 2 years. Reading growth is significantly above state average.
The whole school reading program across Years 7 - 10 in every English lesson, as well as individual support for students who require it, has supported this growth.
"Like our HSC results our reading has improved so much because of the stability and high expectations we have at the school as well as the commitment of our staff that reading is one of the most important learning skills students need," Ms Scott said.
