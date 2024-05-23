'The road is so hot it's melting her shoes' Lions urge support for 3000km charity walk

Christine Woods is covering the fuel bill for her 3000km charity walk from Darwin to Adelaide, but is also racking up a sizable shoe bill.
Lions Club secretary Lisa Dalton is keeping regular contact with Ms Woods on her journey.
"We are getting updates in real-time through an app called 'Polarsteps,' which is very good and very reassuring," she said.
"Chris is doing well; we are all very proud of her and are doing everything we can to support her on her walk.
"We've actually contacted all of the Lions Clubs between Darwin and Adelaide and advised them of Chris's walk and they're all keeping track of her as to where she is."
According to Ms Dalton, $1350 has already been raised on Ms Woods' mycause.com website and another $5000 raised directly through the Lions Club which has been deposited by local people and businesses in Tenterfield as well as raffles and barbeques organised by the club before Ms Woods departed.
However, though Ms Woods may literally be walking her feet off for charity, and in support of mental health awareness and support services, the associated costs of bankrolling her interstate trip are entirely self-funded, meaning that all fuel, food, water, repairs, medical expenses and accommodation expenses are coming directly out of Ms Woods's own pocket.
"She said she was going to fund the entire thing herself which will give you an idea of how dedicated and motivated she is to complete her journey, at one point she was looking to get some sponsorships but nothing came from it," Ms Dalton said.
"She was actually hoping to get someone to sponsor her for her shoes.
"We all chipped in before she left Darwin to buy here a good pair of walking shoes but she hasn't really got anything else.
"She's walking on average, about 26 kilometres a day though some days she will do less because the road is so hot and it's actually been melting her shoes.
"Although she said all along that she was going to fund the walk herself, you have to admit, it's a big whack.
"She said she was prepared for it but you know, it would be lovely if someone would come on board even if it was a petrol station with help in the form of a fuel card for example.
"Fuel up at Daly Waters if $2.35 a litre. Over 3000km, that's going to add up.
Ms Woods has been planning her walk through the heart of Australia for around five years after her husband of 38 years passed away.
The mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is a passionate fundraiser who volunteers with the Lions Club Tenterfield and has spent many hours supporting those in need.
She is raising money and awareness for the Black Dog Institute, Dads 4 Kids, Beyond Blue and Lions Club Tenterfield.
