Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

'The road is so hot it's melting her shoes' Lions urge support for 3000km charity walk

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
May 23 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christine Woods is covering the fuel bill for her 3000km charity walk from Darwin to Adelaide, but is also racking up a sizable shoe bill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.