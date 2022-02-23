news, local-news,

Another Walk and Talk for Life event will be held this Sunday. This will be the third time the walk has been held since its launch in Tenterfield last December. More than 40 people took part in January and TenterLIFE member Trish Zunhemer said Tenterfield is not immune from the tragedy of deaths by suicide. "We want to continue to raise awareness that it's OK to not be OK sometimes," Ms Zunhemer said. "And walking and talking is a positive way to help deal with that and it also builds a supportive community. "Everyone is welcome including dogs so come down and grab a free yellow tee shirt and join our growing group." Meet at 9.30am in Jubilee Park for a 10am start and enjoy a free morning tea afterwards. More information at www.walkntalkforlife.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/0a5e2db6-3e8d-47fe-9ea8-aa2538aab80b_rotated_270.jpg/r0_919_3000_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Join the walk and talk this weekend