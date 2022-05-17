CYCLISTS who pedalled through the New England region last week for the final time to raise money to beat brain cancer, have completed their journey.
For the last 10 years riders have travelled from Brisbane's Story Bridge to the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a bid to find a cure for the deadly disease.
Organiser of the ride, Randal Bishop, first started the annual event after he lost his 17-year-old daughter, Shaynae, to an aggressive brain tumour in 2009.
Mr Bishop said he hoped the group's efforts over the last decade would help assist research into brain cancer.
"The money goes to research into brain tumours, so hopefully someone will get closer to finding out what causes a brain tumour," he said.
"Even if they save a few lives, that's what it's all about.
"If we can save one child or one adult from a brain tumour."
The ride had been put on pause for the last two years due to COVID-19, but this year they were finally able to get the wheels turning again.
Money raised from the ride goes to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, which aims to increase survival and improve the quality of life for people impacted by the disease.
"We've raised more than $350,000 for the foundation," Mr Bishop said.
Over the past 10 years the group has visited institutions and research labs to understand how the money will be spent.
"They've got the best people working on it, all they need is funding for the research," Mr Bishop said.
The team of 11 riders left Tenterfield on Sunday, May 8, and reached Sydney on the weekend.
While it's been hard at times, Mr Bishop said the support shown by fellow riders had made it all worth it.
"The people that come on the ride, they're the backbone," he said.
"The back up team, who keep us fed and organised, probably work harder than the cyclists." And with the disease affecting so many people, Mr Bishop said the support shown from the communities they stop in was amazing to see.
"Everyone's got a connection, no matter what, there's always a link to someone who has had brain cancer," he said.
"This is also the tenth time that I have done this ride and I can say that each time everyone in the district has been marvelous - the donors, the press, the support - even the people who encouraged us with a wave, or a toot of their horn.
