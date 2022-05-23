Tenterfield Tigers host first home game for 2022 | See the photos

Crowds returned to Rugby League Park on Saturday for the first home game of season 2022.
After playing away games for the first two rounds of the Border League season, Tenterfield Tigers ran out on their home ground to play Inglewood.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
It was a good day for the locals with the men's team winning 42-12 against the Roosters, after the ladies league tag had a big victory, winning 34-6.
The Tigers will be at home again next weekend against Stanthorpe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.