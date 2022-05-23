Tenterfield Star
Photos

Tenterfield Tigers host first home game for 2022 | See the photos

Updated May 24 2022 - 11:56pm, first published May 23 2022 - 4:00am
Crowds returned to Rugby League Park on Saturday for the first home game of season 2022.

