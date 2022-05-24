Tenterfield Railway Museum was chosen by Tourism Australia, in collaboration with Destination NSW, as one of 1500 tourism experiences across Australia to participate in a $10 million promotion program.
A video and photography crew from the Northern Rivers spent last Thursday in Tenterfield where they visited the Railway Museum, taking photos, videos, and drone footage.
Trevor, Austin and Craig had a fabulous night and day in town, enjoying the hospitality and friendly locals they met.
Lois and Frank McGuinness and Alma Reading from the Railway Museum were integral in the organisation of the shoot, and made sure everything ran smoothly during the day.
A big thank you to all the volunteers who were so good natured about starring in the shoot, who made the crew feel so welcome and had plenty of fun along the way.
Thank you to Paris and Lennox Bolton, Harry Bolton, Lara and Archie Flanagan with puppy sidekicks Kevin and Rosie, and Geoff and Jann Newmann.
The Railway Museum will receive 40 high-quality images and a 60 second promotional video they can use to promote the railway museum and Tenterfield.
The National Experience Content Initiative is Tourism Australia's new visual content creation program aimed at supporting tourism operators. This is the most significant content initiative that Tourism Australia has embarked on in NSW.
Visual imagery is one of the most important factors when visitors are researching, planning or booking travel online. Online listings with high-quality images stand out in search results and get booked more often.
