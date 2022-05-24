Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Railway Museum included in Tourism Australia and Destination NSW $10m promotion shot by Dog Whistle Creative

By Newsroom
Updated May 25 2022 - 1:00am, first published May 24 2022 - 6:26am
FILMING: Alma Reading (left), Lois and Frank McGuiness from the Tenterfield Railway Museum with Austin (rear) and Trevor (right) from Dog Whistle Creative. Picture: Supplied

Tenterfield Railway Museum was chosen by Tourism Australia, in collaboration with Destination NSW, as one of 1500 tourism experiences across Australia to participate in a $10 million promotion program.

