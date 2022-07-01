STATE MP Janelle Saffin travelled to Legume last Sunday to present Rural Fire Service stalwart Valerie Flint with the Lismore Electorate NSW Woman of the Year Award for 2022.
Ms Saffin said floods had prevented her from doing this earlier so it was wonderful and an honour to be with the Legume community to recognise Valerie.
"The local community gave Valerie a standing ovation and rightly so," Ms Saffin said.
Valerie has been an active member of the Legume Rural Fire Service for close to 30 years and is the current president.
For more than 50 years she has been the 'go-to' person for first aid or community welfare issues in Legume and surrounding areas.
And for the last 14 years has been a Killarney first responder for the Queensland Ambulance Service covering the northern Tenterfield Shire.
Valerie also performed community welfare checks on residents who are aged or living alone during the Covid-19 pandemic."
Val Flint's community service runs deep. She was Secretary of the Legume School P&C Association until the school closed and has been Secretary of the Legume Progress Association since 1993.
Ms Saffin praised Valerie for giving tirelessly of herself day and night to help her community.
"Be it a bushfire, vehicle accident, aiding someone sick, injured or dying, helping an expectant mother or any other situation that calls for assistance, support, reassurance, first aid or simply a friendly ear, Valerie will be there," Ms Saffin said.
