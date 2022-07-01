Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

NSW Woman of the Year 2022 for Lismore electorate Valerie Flint receives award from State MP Janelle Saffin.

By Newsroom
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGUME LEGEND: Lismore Electorate NSW Woman of the Year 2022 Valerie Flint receives her award from State Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin.

STATE MP Janelle Saffin travelled to Legume last Sunday to present Rural Fire Service stalwart Valerie Flint with the Lismore Electorate NSW Woman of the Year Award for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.