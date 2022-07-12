A celebration to mark the 50th anniversary at Bald Rock National Park has been set down for September 17 and organisers hope it will be third time lucky.
After initially being postponed last year, due to the pandemic, the occasion, which includes a guided walk at the tourist attraction, was set to go ahead at the beginning of this month, on Saturday, July 2.
But it was again put on hold, this time due to wet weather. Almost 17mm fell on the day the walk and afternoon tea was due to be held.
Bald Rock National Park has been attracting visitors to the region for decades.
There will be a choice of walks to suit all abilities. One will tackle the steep climb to the summit, while the other will follow the gentler Bungoona walking track at the base of Bald Rock.
Return to the picnic area to celebrate with billy tea and cake.
